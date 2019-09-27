Mom Sentenced in Toddler Death: AP PA Headlines, Features, and Scores

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh mom has been sentenced in the death of her toddler daughter, which authorities say was due to the narcotic fentanyl found in the child’s pink sippy cup. Jhenea Pratt was sentenced Wednesday to five to 10 years in state prison. The 24-year-old Pratt was convicted in June of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment by an Allegheny County jury that rejected convicting her of first- or third-degree murder.

Pratt was charged in the April 2018 death of 17-month-old Charlette Napper-Talley. Authorities said a lethal amount of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood. Two sippy cups were seized from Pratt’s apartment, one of which tested positive for fentanyl. Authorities said Pratt told them she had “no clue” how the drug ended up in her daughter’s cup.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man accused of providing a white powdery substance tainted with fentanyl at an after-party in Pittsburgh last weekend, leading to the death of three men, has been indicted on numerous charges. A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned a seven-count indictment against Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo. The 25-year-old California man faces a single count of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and six counts related to the three deaths as well as injuries suffered by four other men who used the drugs.

It’s not known if Montalvo has retained an attorney. He was scheduled for a federal detention hearing on Thursday. Authorities have said all of the victims who overdosed had been at the same bar Saturday night. They later attended a party at an apartment where Montalvo allegedly passed around what victims thought was cocaine.

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A bad bug is making life miserable for some Pennsylvanian residents and business owners. The spotted lanternfly has emerged as a serious pest since the federal government confirmed its arrival in southeastern Pennsylvania five years ago. It weakens valuable trees and vines by sucking the sap from them.

It also causes problems for homeowners when it leaves its sticky, sugary waste all over pools and decks.

More worrisome, they threaten $18 billion worth of Pennsylvania agriculture, including tree fruit, timber, hops and especially grapes. The bug’s range is expanding, alarming officials in other states as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Features

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Army is proposing new rules to significantly restrict eligibility for burial at Arlington National Cemetery, seeking to preserve a dwindling number of gravesites. The Army says the new rules preserve the lifespan of the cemetery for another 150 years. Without new restrictions it says the cemetery would run out of space by the mid-2050s. More than 400,000 people are buried in the cemetery now, and 95,000 burial spaces remain.

Under the proposals, veterans who retired from active duty and were eligible for retirement pay would no longer be automatically eligible for in-ground burial. They would be eligible though for above-ground “inurnment” of cremated remains. Those killed in action or who received awards such as the Purple Heart or Silver Star could still receive an in-ground burial. U.S. presidents and vice presidents also would retain eligibility.

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming book on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi comes from someone who knows her well, daughter Christine Pelosi. “The Nancy Pelosi Way” will be released Nov. 26, Skyhorse Publishing announced Thursday. Christine Pelosi’s book will examine how a mother of five became the first female house speaker and her current leadership of House Democrats during the Trump administration.

According to Skyhorse, Christine Pelosi will weave together “the professional and personal experiences” of her mother. Christine Pelosi is a Democratic Party strategist and author of “Campaign Boot Camp” and “Campaign Boot Camp 2.0.” Pelosi’s sister, Alexandra Pelosi, is a filmmaker and journalist who has made several documentaries about contemporary politics.

SALEM, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a store clerk at a New Jersey gas station pointed a gun at a suspected shoplifter and forced him to strip naked. Amit Saraswat is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and two weapons charges. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney. The counts against him stem from an incident that occurred Monday night at the station in Salem.

Surveillance video shows Saraswat pointing an Airsoft gun at the man and forcing him to strip naked. Police say the man left the store unharmed but later returned to grab his clothes after he realized the clerk didn’t have a real gun. Authorities haven’t charged the man or determined if he stole anything from the store.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are going to bring the heat to the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the superstar performers, who have released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, will perform on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lopez and Shakira both posted a photo of them standing side by side on social media to announce the news. “Going to see the world on fire,” Lopez wrote. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!” Shakira wrote. Both Lopez and Shakira have had major success the pop and Latin charts over the years with multiple hit songs and albums. Lopez released her multi-hit debut in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love,” ‘

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils wrap up their season this weekend on WKOK facing the Marlins. WKOK will not carry Friday’s game, while we broadcast the Penn State Nittany Lions game at Maryland.

Here is the full Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation schedule:

Friday:

• Penn State will be on WKOK and WKOK.com at 7:30.

• Shikellamy Braves travel to Central Mountain at 6:30pm on 100.9 The Valley and WVLY.com.

• Selinsgrove Seals host Loyalsock at 6pm on Eagle 107 (Eagle 107.3FM) and Eagle107.com.

Saturday

• Phillies on 1070am WKOK at 5:30pm hosting the Marlins

• Bucknell Bison host Princeton on Eagle 107 at 3pm

Sunday

• Phillies on 1070am WKOK at 2:30 pm hosting the Marlins for their last game of the season

• NFL: Dallas at New Orleans on WKOK at 7:30pm

Monday

• NFL: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh on WKOK 7:30pm

• Pittsburgh Steelers host the Bengals 6:15pm Monday on 100.9 The Valley

