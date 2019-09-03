Mom: Missing Child Sold: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/3/19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden entered the Democratic primary promising to reject donations from lobbyists, yet a review of campaign finance data by The Associated Press finds he’s accepted roughly $200,000 from employees of major lobbying firms. His specific pledge was to forgo money from federally registered lobbyists.

That has left him free to take donations from state-level lobbyists and those who lobby but do not meet the legal threshold requiring them to register. It’s hard to quantify how much Biden has raised from the multibillion-dollar influence industry. But according to the review, it’s far more than any of his rivals have received.

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman charged with kidnapping a toddler in western Pennsylvania is alleging that she delivered the child to a woman after she was “sold.” Twenty-five-year-old ride-share driver Sharena Islam Nancy faces charges including kidnapping of a minor in the disappearance of Nalani Johnson, who will be 2 years old this month.

Allegheny County police say the child’s father said he was riding in a car Saturday evening in Penn Hills and got out to get the child, but it drove off. An Amber Alert was issued and the car was found and Nancy arrested, but the child wasn’t found. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Nancy alleges the father “sold” the toddler for $10,000 and she turned the girl over to a woman at a roadside rendezvous.

DENVER (AP) — A state lawmaker from Colorado has agreed to no longer block constituents from social media accounts linked to his state Senate office. The ACLU filed the lawsuit against Republican Sen. Ray Scott of Grand Junction in May on behalf of Anne Landman. While Scott unblocked Landman’s access to his accounts shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the ACLU sought a federal court order to bar public officeholders in Colorado from censoring people on social media accounts linked to their official roles.

The lawsuit was settled Friday without such an order. Earlier this year, Senate President Leroy Garcia was sued over his decision to block someone from commenting on his Facebook page. Both settlements cost taxpayers $25,000. President Donald Trump is still fighting a New York court ruling saying he can’t block critics from his Twitter feed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits. In an email obtained by The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books.

Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.” Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school. Hammel said she thinks the books by J.K. Rowling are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese. Anonymous flyer denies ‘Sasquatch’ reason for bridge closure

BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) — An anonymous flyer denying that Bigfoot is behind the prolonged closure of a bridge in a Vermont town has got locals talking about the mythical forest creatures. The flyer first spotted at the Bradford post office said the prolonged closure of the Creamery Bridge over the Waits River was not due to the “displacement of or intrusion on a ‘Sasquatch’ or Bigfoot, either a single creature or several.”

Last week Dartmouth College Professor Alexander Chee posted a photo of the flyer to Twitter . Since then, copies have been popping up across town. Local resident Claudia Johnson tells MyNBC5 she thinks there’s a local Bigfoot because she’s heard unexplained rustling behind her home. State transportation officials say the bridge is scheduled to be fixed in October.

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 76-year-old Connecticut man is walking from Yankee Stadium to Fenway Park in an effort to promote peace and not just between the two fan bases. Al Forte, of Stamford, Connecticut, tells the Providence Journal , he’s asking people along the way to pray for peace on earth, handing out cards showing six soldiers praying.

Forte began his trek after a Red Sox-Yankees game on Aug. 4 and plans to arrive in Boston in time for a game between to the two clubs on Friday night. He has a friend who picks him up each night and takes him to a hotel, then drives him back to where he left off in the morning to continue his journey. Forte won’t see which team he roots for, describing himself as a former Brooklyn Dodgers fan.

NEW YORK (AP) — Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury. Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway. The 40-year-old Hart and the car’s driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two homers and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots as the Philadelphia Phillies overpowered the Cincinnati Reds 7-1. The Phillies have two straight wins for the first time since Aug. 20-21 at Boston. Reds rookie Aristides Aquino maintained his dizzying home run pace, hitting his 15th of the season. He needed just 122 plate appearances to collect them, 13 fewer than the record of 135 set in 2017 by Hoskins.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils travel to Cincinatti today to take on the Reds at 6:00pm. We’ll air the remainder of the Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio, on WKOK.com and on the app.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he expects injured starters Fletcher Cox, Brandon Brooks, Nigel Bradham, Derek Barnett and Ronald Darby to be ready for the season opener after missing the preseason. The Eagles play their first regular season game this Sunday, they play on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden says he’s happy to have his new contract ironed out before the start of the regular season. Haden and the Steelers agreed to a three-year deal that runs through 2021 and makes The 30-year-old Haden says he knew he had a chance to be with the Steelers long term when he signed with the club on the eve of the 2017 season. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley (100.9FM).

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 6 Toronto 3

Final Chi Cubs 5 Seattle 1

Final Houston 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 Innings)

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 7 N-Y Yankees 0

Final Minnesota 4 Detroit 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4 (10 Innings)

Final Cleveland 11 Chi White Sox 3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 7 Washington 3

Final Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 1

Final St. Louis 3 San Francisco 1

Final Arizona 14 San Diego 7

Final L-A Dodgers 16 Colorado 9

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (9)Notre Dame 35 Louisville 17

