Mom: Adam Catlin will be offered ‘doable’ Walmart job Friday

MIDDLEBURG – “I think everything will be resolved tomorrow,” so said Holly Catlin of Middleburg, mother of the now nationally known Walmart greeter, Adam Catlin, who was threatened with losing his job at the end of April. Adam has cerebral palsy and is unable to perform duties assigned to the new ‘host’ positions, which were displacing the ‘greeter’ jobs.

Holly tells WKOK, she and Adam, 30, will meet with management of the Hummels Wharf store Friday to discuss a new opportunity for Adam. She said she couldn’t describe in great detail what the new job is, but it would have requirements comparable to his existing job. She said the same hours and same pay would be offered.

Additionally, she said Walmart’s corporate management said it was examining the hundreds of dire situations nationwide, where workers with varying abilities were shut out of new, more difficult job descriptions. She said the corporate representative said they were looking all the cases individually, and would hopefully be able to offer others jobs too.

Persistence paid off, she said, “I have been emailing the president of Walmart every day,” and finally, today someone from the Walmart corporation called. They told her, there is a lot of dialogue going on, that they’ll have something for (Adam).

Holly said her friend and neighbor, Fred Keller has been in touch with the family as well. She said Keller and Adam cut the ribbon on the renovated store 10 years ago, and (Keller) has been monitoring the situation.