Mobile COVID-19 testing site open at Evangelical

Courtesy of Evangelical Community Hospital

LEWISBURG – Another Valley hospital has opened a separate COVID-19 testing site. Evangelical Community Hospital announced Friday its alternate test site for the virus is now open. It’ll be open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Plaza 15 behind the McCann School of Business.

Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker, “You will drive in your car over to this site. There is a group of people there to meet you, you provide your physician order for the testing and they do the testing right at that site. They have the materials they need to test you there.”

Therefore, patients should have that physician’s order and a photo ID upon arrival. Aucker says tests will not immediately be available for those who just show up, but, “If they assess you there and you have a variety of questions, there is always a provider at this site and they will make the determination in real time whether or not you truly need to be tested.”

We last told you Geisinger developed an outside tent screening area for the virus. Those are located outside Geisinger’s emergency departments. We have all that info posted at WKOK.com’s page, ‘Outbreak: Coronavirus.’