Mitten Tree project for Union County is back

MIFFLINBURG – A program looking to collect items for Union County food banks is back underway. In a release, the Union County PA Association of School Retirees says they are again sponsoring the Mitten Tree project for Union County.

The program began in 2003 with the goal of collecting 100 items for the Western and Eastern Union County food banks, but instead collected over 500 that year.

The group says collection boxes have been place in all Mifflinburg Area Schools, Herr Library in Mifflinburg, and the West End Library in Laurelton. All items collected in those locations will go to the Western Union County Food Bank.

For the Eastern Union County Food Bank, collection boxes have been placed in the Kelly and Linntown Elementary Schools, Union County Public Library, and the Gamber House Office Building on the grounds of Riverwoods.

Donations will be collected until December 10.