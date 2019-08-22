Mistake by PennDOT workers leads to head-on collision in work zone

KRATZERVILLE – Only two minor injuries were reported after two vehicles collided head-on in a PennDOT workzone. It happened Monday afternoon on Kratzerville Road in Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police one car was driving through the workzone when another vehicle, following the direction of a PennDOT flagger, drove the opposite way on the same road.

Selinsgrove troopers say Deborah Swanger of Winfield was traveling north in the southbound lane in the work zone. She is the one who had been sent to the southbound lane by a flagger. Randall Shultz of Sunbury was driving in the same lane, after a PennDOT workers never ordered him to stop or wait at the work zone.

After the head-on collision, Swanger and a passenger were taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Shultz was not injured. A PennDOT spokesman tells us the department cannot comment on the incident because it is a personnel matter.