UPDATE: Missing person in North’d. Co. found unharmed

MUNCY — Authorities are looking for a man who they say may be in danger. Milton State Police are attempting to locate 41-year-old, Thomas Wright of Lewis Township, Northumberland County. They say Wright went missing from 1380 Showers Road in the Muncy area Thursday morning. Wright made statements that he wanted to harm himself and others.

Wright was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt with white lettering, and white shoes. His direction of travel is unknown. Wright may be armed with two knives.

Anyone having contact or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Milton at 570-524-2662.