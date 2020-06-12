Missing children in Riverside

RIVERSIDE – Riverside Borough Police are searching for two missing children last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to WNEP, Riverside officers are searching for 4-year-old Danny Hadidi and three-month-old Dana Hadidi. WNEP says the children were last seen on Eleventh Street in Danville and were reported to be with their mother, 39-year-old Sawsan Hadidi. Police believe the children may be at special risk of harm or injury.

The boy has dark brown hair and brown eyes and the infant has dark brown hair and brown eyes. The mother was operating a 2012 purple Toyota Scion with a Virginia license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside police.