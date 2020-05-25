Norry Police: Missing child found safe in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – Police were searching for a missing child for several hours Sunday evening and Northumberland County emergency dispatchers tell us the child has been found okay. The search began around 6:30 p.m. when a missing child was reported on Fifth Street in Northumberland.

The search for the child continued for several hours on Fifth Street and then Vista Avenue and Sunset Lane. Northumberland County 911 said the child has been found and was said to be safe. Northumberland police say they will provide more information today.