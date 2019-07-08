Minor vandalism discovered at All Inclusive Playground

SELINSGROVE – Just 10 days until its grand opening, some minor vandalism was discovered at the soon-to-be-open All Inclusive Playground at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove…that according to Andy Russell Charitable Foundation Central PA Chapter President Fritz Heinemann. Heinemann tells us volunteer Pete DeWire discovered Monday morning the ground work he completed over the weekend had been vandalized. DeWire says someone drove through a restricted area that had just been graded, seeded, and covered with straw.

DeWire believes it occurred sometime Sunday evening. He says the damage is repairable and will begin working on that when the ground dries. DeWire says he thinks the cause was only due to careless parking for ballgames at the park.