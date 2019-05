MONTOURSVILLE – There were minor injuries and Reagan Street is closed after a car hit a home in Sunbury. PennDOT says drivers are advised Reagan Street will be closed for the next several hours.

The street is closed for cars between Catawissa Avenue and Sixth Street, and closed to large trucks between Eleventh Street and Fourth Street. Authorities say the driver had minor injuries. No other details are out.

A detour is in place using local streets.