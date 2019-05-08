Minor injuries after car crashes into building in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG – Only minor injuries were reported after a car crashed into a car dealership building in Mifflinburg Tuesday afternoon. Mifflinburg police say Grant Mercer of Northumberland hit a car on the road, then several parked cars in the Mifflinburg Auto Sales lot, and then into the building. His small SUV ended up inside the car sales building.

The vehicle then came to rest after crashing through a wall of the dealership’s building. Minor injuries were reported and moderate damage to the parked vehicles were reported, but there was major damage to the building. Mifflinburg Police say no charges are filed yet while they investigate. Mercer was taken to the hospital after the crash.