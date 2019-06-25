Minimum Wage Increase ‘Off The Table’—AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 6/25/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s budget cram week is beginning, as lawmakers are advancing a spending plan that benefits from a surplus to spread around modest spending increases. Lawmakers are also touting the commitment to a substantial deposit in Pennsylvania’s relatively bare budgetary reserve in a compromise spending plan released Monday. Democrats who voted against it issued various criticisms, including its failure to include a minimum wage increase and the elimination of a Depression-era cash assistance program that temporarily provided $200 a month to people deemed unable to work.

Votes in the Republican-controlled Legislature were expected later this week, as the fiscal year winds down. The $34 billion plan is similar to the $34.1 billion plan Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf floated in February. All told, the package authorizes almost $2 billion more in spending through the state’s main operations account, or 6% more, counting cost overruns in the current fiscal year. However, budget-makers are using various cash maneuvers to veil the true cost of government operations.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The shuttered Penn State fraternity where a pledge suffered severe injuries during a night of drinking and hazing is suing the school, arguing the university banned it as a way to obtain the real estate. The corporation that owns the Beta Theta Pi house sued the school in federal court on Friday, accusing Penn State of scapegoating it for the university’s wider drinking and partying culture.

Penn State banned the chapter in March 2017, after the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. The fraternity corporation says university officials didn’t follow proper procedures in banning Beta Theta Pi. About two dozen members of the fraternity were charged criminally, with most resolved with guilty pleas to alcohol or hazing charges, or entry into a diversion program.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers say they’ll authorize a second year of school and community security grants, a $60 million program spurred by last year’s Florida school shooting that killed 17 people. Republican lawmakers said Monday that a newly unveiled compromise budget package will keep the program intact for the coming school year. Officials did not have immediate details on how the program guidelines will change.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had proposed a second year at $45 million, but lawmakers say they are diverting another $15 million from the state court system’s cash reserve to bring it up to $60 million. Under the past year’s program, school districts could apply for a grant for a wide range of purposes, including safety and security assessments, security-related technology, training, counselors, police officers and anti-violence programs.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two western Pennsylvania health care giants have a deal that averts the looming breakup of their business relationship, an agreement that prevents disruption and higher costs for many patients. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that UPMC and Highmark have a new contract that gives Highmark insurance customers in-network access to UPMC doctors and hospitals for the coming decade.

Shapiro, who earlier this month lost a court decision in his effort to extend the companies’ relationship, called the agreement a good deal for patients and the public. UPMC had opposed renewing their agreement in 2012 after Highmark purchased what’s now Allegheny Health Network and became what UPMC viewed as a competitor in providing health services and insurance coverage. That led to a five-year consent decree that expires Sunday.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he does not think it’s appropriate for a co-captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team to protest during the national anthem. Megan Rapinoe has described herself as a “walking protest” to Trump’s policies. Trump told The Hill in an interview yesterday that he disagrees with her actions, but loves watching women’s soccer and thinks the players are very talented.

After Rapinoe started kneeling during the anthem, the United States Soccer Federation adopted a policy that requires players to stand during the anthem. Now she stands, but she has been criticized for not singing and putting her hand over her heart like other players.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it will not let presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway appear before a House committee looking into allegations that she repeatedly violated a federal law that limits political activity by government workers. The White House refusal, outlined in a letter from White House lawyer Pat Cipollone, sets up a possible subpoena fight with the House Oversight Committee, which is reviewing Conway’s actions. Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the panel’s chairman, has said he will call for a vote on a subpoena for Conway if she fails to appear at a hearing tomorrow.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel said earlier this month that Conway has been a “repeat offender” of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during TV interviews and on social media. Federal law prohibits employees of the executive branch from using their official authority or influence to affect the result of an election. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are exempt from the Hatch Act, but there are no exceptions for White House employees. The agency does not have the authority to fire Conway.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he couldn’t have sexually assaulted a writer because she was _ quoting him here _ “not my type.” Trump defended himself in a new allegation of sexual misconduct in an interview with The Hill yesterday. Trump says author E. Jean Carroll is “totally lying” about what happened between her and Trump at a New York City department store in the 1990s.

She says Trump pushed her against a dressing room wall, undid his pants and forced himself inside her. Carroll says she pushed him away and ran from the store. During his presidential campaign, more than a dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in earlier years. Trump denied the allegations. He has also disparaged the looks of an accuser before.

NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t envy NBC News executive Rashida Jones, who is behind this week’s inaugural Democratic presidential debate and will have to juggle 20 candidates, five news personalities and, it’s likely, one tweeting president. While the event is obviously important for politicians getting their first wide exposure as potential presidents, the stakes are high for NBC News, too. “Primary debates are a big prestige event for every network,” said Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of Hofstra University’s school of communication, who had Jones’ job four years ago.

“It’s why every network tries to get one and tries to get as many as they can. It’s a branding opportunity.” The debate will unfold over four hours Wednesday and Thursday, 10 candidates each night, and will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Jose Diaz-Balart, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd will be the NBC News personalities onstage in Miami. NBC has been skittish about revealing too much in advance. The network won’t talk about topics on the agenda — that’s typical — but has also kept under wraps details like time limits for answers or whether candidates get opening or closing statements.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman’s effort to protect herself from domestic violence has become a flashpoint in the debate over gun rights and victims’ safety. Courtney Irby gave her estranged husband’s guns to police after he was charged with domestic violence-aggravated battery, only to find herself arrested for theft. Now a Florida lawmaker and gun safety advocates are championing her cause, asking a state attorney on Monday drop the charges, while gun rights advocates want her prosecuted.

Courtney Irby spent six days in jail on charges of armed burglary and grand theft after she retrieved the assault rifle and handgun from her husband’s apartment and gave them to the Lakeland Police. Joseph Irby was spending one day in jail at the time, accused of ramming into her car after a June 14 divorce hearing. After her husband’s arrest, Courtney Irby petitioned for a temporary injunction for protection, which was granted. Federal law prohibits people under a domestic violence restraining order from possessing guns, but it’s up to local law enforcement to enforce it, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mouse that roared was heard. Months after workers who play Mickey Mouse, Goofy and other characters at Walt Disney World threatened to leave the Teamsters union because of what they called “horrible misrepresentation,” General President James Hoffa appointed two associates Monday to take over the local union.

A letter from Hoffa was posted to the doors of the Local 385 union hall in Orlando, Florida, saying he had begun a process known as trusteeship. Local 385 represents costumed character-performers, truck drivers and other Walt Disney World workers. Hoffa promised to send resources to help the local union right itself, writing “it is regrettable that circumstances have reached this point.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mueller Report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is fairly dramatic stuff _ but most Americans haven’t read it _ because it’s, well, long. Now, some Hollywood types have stepped up to share the report with people by reading it on stage _ and asking us to check it out online. The all-star cast includes John Lithgow, who reads the parts attributed to President Donald Trump, in a reading done at Riverside Church in New York.

Joining him in the endeavor are Kevin Kline as Robert Mueller, Joel Grey as Jeff Sessions, Jason Alexander as Chris Christie _ and Alfre Woodard as Hope Hicks. Others taking part in the reading are Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sigourney Weaver. The reading was streamed on the Law Works site _ and a recording of it can be found there now.

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says the monarchy cost British taxpayers 67 million pounds ($85.2 million) during 2018-19, a 41% increase on the previous financial year. The number rose primarily because of higher levels of spending devoted to critical renovations for Buckingham Palace in London. The iconic structure is in the second year of a 10-year project after a Treasury report concluded the building’s infrastructure was in danger of a catastrophic failure.

The total Sovereign Grant, which funds Queen Elizabeth II and her household’s official expenses, was 82.2 million pounds, or 1.24 pounds per person in the U.K. That figure includes 15.2 million pounds ($19.3 million) set aside for future phases of the palace renovation. The palace says the royal family took on 3,200 official engagements during 2018-19 and welcomed 160,000 guests to royal palaces and events.

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A historical marker has been placed near the river where two men in southern Mississippi said they were abducted by aliens in 1973. News outlets report the city of Pascagoula dedicated the marker Saturday at Lighthouse Park. Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker said they were on the shores of the Pascagoula River when what appeared to be aliens pulled them onboard a UFO, examined them for about 30 minutes and then returned them to Earth.

Both reported the event to the sheriff’s department and were checked out at a hospital after it happened Oct. 11, 1973. The story has become known worldwide. Parker published a book about the experience in 2018. Hickson died in 2011. Both said many people doubted their story. A few witnesses have come forward to corroborate some details.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A recently adopted puppy that disappeared after her owner crashed in Arizona survived 13 days in the mountains and has been reunited with her owner. The Arizona Daily Sun reports volunteers found Bella, a 4-month-old mixed yellow lab, almost two weeks after driver Michael Crocker rolled over his SUV off the historic Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Crocker was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix after crashing his GMC Yukon Denali on May 14 but Bella was nowhere to be found. Cocker and Bella were on a cross-country trip from Alabama to Southern California. A Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team member found the whimpering pup not too far from the crash site of broken glass and car parts. Officials say Crocker and Bella are recovering together in Southern California.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Jay Bruce also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 13-7, snapping a seven-game losing streak. Zach Eflin struggled through five innings, allowing six runs and 11 hits but got a rare outburst from his offense. The Phillies scored only 15 runs total during their losing streak. Todd Frazier, Wilson Ramos and Michael Conforto hit solo homers for the Mets.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Toronto 8

Final Cleveland 3 Kansas City 2, 10 Innings

Final Boston 6 Chi White Sox 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 13 N-Y Mets 7

Final Chi Cubs 8 Atlanta 3

Final Arizona 8 L-A Dodgers 5

Final Colorado 2 San Francisco 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Minnesota at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas 10:00 p.m.

