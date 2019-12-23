Milton woman hurt in a Snyder County crash

SELINSGROVE – There was an injury accident last week in Snyder County and state police are out today with the details. The crash happened on the New Berlin Highway Friday afternoon, troopers say the SUV of 80-year-old Cathie Wilkinson of Milton collided with a vehicle driven by 63-year-old Timothy Marker of McClure.

Wilkinson was trapped in the vehicle for a time, and was rescued by volunteers from Middleburg fire and rescue. She was taken to Geisinger for treatment of injuries. No one else was injured in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Smalsh Barrack Road and New Berlin Highway.