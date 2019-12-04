Milton woman hopes to see children, grandchildren this Christmas

MILTON – A 51-year-old Milton widow is turning to the Needy Family Fund again this year for some financial help, but the best gift she says would be to see her children and grandchildren. Betty De La Cruz’ husband died three years ago, and she’s on disability.

She has two children, ages 33 ad 30, and four grandchildren ages two through 13, all of whom live in Danville, but De La Cruz has no means of transportation and she is hopeful for a ride, “That would be wonderful. I only see them maybe once a year if I find a way down, but I haven’t seen them.”

De La Cruz says the aid she receives helps with the bills, “It’s really helpful when you have to pay a high rent and other bills and stuff. The income I get…I don’t get too much.”

Since 1987, the Salvation Army’s Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and now, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, has raised more than $2.9 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s families. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000.

Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com.