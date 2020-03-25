Milton Weis Markets employee diagnosed with COVID-19

MILTON – It appears another positive COVID-19 case has hit the Valley. According to a statement from Weis Markets, a store associate at its Milton location has been diagnosed with the virus. Weis says it is limited in what it can say due to government privacy policies, the employee hasn’t worked at the Milton or any other Weis store since March 18.

Weis says it is following guidelines from local and state health departments and the Milton store’s associates were informed. No additional illnesses have been reported. As a precaution, one person who worked with the diagnosed employee, has gone into self-quarantine.

Weis says it had been diligently cleaning and sanitizing the Milton store, as they have done at all locations. Weis says enhanced cleaning and sanitizing was also conducted Tuesday night at the Milton store. All procedures were reviewed and approved by the PA Health Department. Weis says the Milton store remains a safe place to shop. See the chain’s full statement below.

Weis Markets Statement

