Milton school board approves $12 million in athletic facilities projects

MILTON – $12 million dollars in athletics facilities projects have been approved in the Milton Area School District. The Daily Item reports during Tuesday’s meeting, the Milton school board approved two separate motions, an athletic field renovation project and a physical wellness addition.

The funding will help build three new athletic fields for football, soccer, and field hockey. There will also be new lights, bleachers, and a new wrestling room.

There were however, some public comments against the project. The Daily Item says one complaint mentioned money would be better spent making needing structural improvements, including improvements at White Deer Elementary School.