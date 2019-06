WATSONTOWN – On June 1, The Watsontown Police Department received a report of a firearm being discharged inside of a residence in the 200 block of E. Seventh St.

The result of the investigation found 45-year-old Matthew Robol of Milton, fired one round from a pistol inside of a residence where a juvenile was also present. Robol was charged with one misdemeanor count of Reckless Endangerment.