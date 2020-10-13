Milton nursing home failed to ensure residents were timely seen by physician

MILTON – Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation is under fire again with the state Department of Health, this time for failing to ensure residents were seen by a physician in a timely manner.

According to PennLive, a male resident had not been seen by his physician for nearly four months. PennLive says that finding is the result of a clinical record review and a September 4 interview with the director of nursing.

Regulations require an individual who’s been in a long-term care facility for 90 days be seen by a physician at least every 60 days. The report comes on the heels of the facility being recently accused of failing to ensure a deceased female resident received adequate hydration to maintain electrolyte balance. All of this came from a review requested by the center. The facility has had 35 coronavirus deaths and dozens of people contracted the disease.