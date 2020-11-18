Milton Middle, High Schools Going virtual Through End of the Month

MILTON – The Milton Area School District is now moving the middle and high schools to all virtual learning through the end of the month. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan announced Wednesday the district received notification of two additional positive COVID-19 cases with a high school student and district employee who works at the middle and high schools. That is forcing the district to transition both buildings to virtual learning through Thanksgiving, with both buildings going back to in-person classes Tuesday, December 1.

Dr. Keegan says at this point, Baugher Elementary and White Deer Elementary schools will continue attending school as normal.