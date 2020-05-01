Milton High School student making respirator masks

MILTON – A Milton High School student is making the most of his time finishing up the school year at home, and its providing a big boost to local healthcare professionals. Chase Hoffman, a junior, has made nearly 200 vital pieces to respirator masks needed for healthcare professionals battling COVID-19.

A release says Hoffman has been using one of the district’s 3-D printers from his home to make the pieces…and doing so in between his required daily class assignments. Hoffman is a CTE student studying drafting and he says he wanted to use his knowledge to make a difference.

He recently presented this project to CSIU 16 leaders and superintendents from several Valley schools.