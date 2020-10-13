Milton High School, Middle School closed until Thursday due to COVID cases

MILTON – Parts of the Milton Area School District are closed until Thursday of this week and classes are being conducted online, remotely, because of positive COVID-19 cases.

In a letter dated Sunday, Superintendent Cathy Keegan says the high school and middle school buildings are closed until Thursday – all other district buildings are open.

High School and Middle School students are studying online; those students will return to in-person classes Thursday unless a student is under an active quarantine.

The district says decisions about moving to a more remote-based instructional model are based on the level of community spread within the county and number of positive cases in a school within a 14-day period.

Milton’s varsity football game with Shamokin has also been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday.