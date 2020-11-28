Milton Family to Receive Assistance this Holiday Season

MILTON — A father of five children with special needs, who’s also unemployed and going through a separation, is thankful to have help from this year’s Here. For Good campaign.

William LaBarge, 40, of Milton has been separated for almost a year now and it’s been an extremely difficult time, he said.

“I’ve got three in school, so I’ve got to deal with altered school schedules and distance learning and all my kids are special needs, working things out with my ex, and then having difficulty finding work,” he said. “Its just been extremely trying.”

In addition to the separation and stress of raising his five children with special needs during the pandemic, LaBarge has been unemployed and can’t find work.

“I was working for Weis Warehouse and due to the pandemic and the difference in hours and the availability of when I can have my kids and when I can’t through the separation,” he said. “I just wasn’t able to maintain it. A lot of places aren’t hiring and places that are hiring and trying to bring people they had.”

LaBarge found out about the campaign through the Milton Salvation Army’s Facebook page and is very thankful for their much needed assistance, he said.

“Everybody’s willing to reach out and see what they can do to help,” said LeBarge. “In these trying times with COVID and separation I’m dealing with and everything else that’s going on, it just really helps to know there are other people out there to help.”

LaBarge said his 12-year-old daughter likes do-it-yourself jewelry, his 11-year-old son likes video games, and his seven-year-old son likes “Boss Baby” and Lego’s. His five-year-old son likes balls, trucks and cars, and his three-year daughter loves 101 Dalmatians and all animals.

The “2020 Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $11,241, thanks to $100 from Roger and Nancy Watts, of Milton; $200 from John and Romany Fisher, of Port Trevorton; $60 from Susan Hegberg, of Selinsgrove; $75 from Robert and Barb Koch, of New Columbia; $50 from Thomas and Donna Peyatt, of Liverpool; $100 from Roberta and Samuel Haupt, of Sunbury; and $200 from Rodger and Jean Babnew, of Sunbury. There were also $100 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.