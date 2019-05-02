Millions of dollars paid for Spanier ousting: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/02/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The cost of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal to Penn State has included millions of dollars in salary and legal expenses for the university president forced out more than seven years ago. A federal judge’s decision Tuesday to throw out former President Graham Spanier’s child endangerment conviction comes after the school’s doled out millions to defend him and other administrators in criminal court.

Penn State isn’t saying what it’s currently paying Spanier, a tenured professor on paid administrative leave.

The school is largely exempt from Pennsylvania’s open records law. Spanier’s separation agreement, reached after Sandusky’s arrest in 2011, requires Penn State to pay his legal fees related to the scandal. The judge gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier, but Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he plans to appeal.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of nuclear power plant workers rallied at Pennsylvania’s Capitol amid hearings on legislation to charge ratepayers more to subsidize nuclear power. Workers from Pennsylvania’s five plants repeated warnings Wednesday that their jobs and future are endangered amid a flood of low-cost natural gas into competitive electricity markets.

Pennsylvania is the No. 2 nuclear-power state. Three Mile Island’s owner, Chicago-based Exelon, says it’ll shut down the financially struggling plant this year without state action. In testimony to a Senate hearing, Patrick Cicero of the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project, which helps low-income utility consumers, said the legislation is flawed because it doesn’t require plant owners to prove they need the money. Cicero says his low-income clients are required to prove they need help before they can get it from the state or utilities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Better fiscal times are continuing for Pennsylvania, as the state reports stronger-than-expected tax collections amid the best stretch of collections in at least a decade. The state Department of Revenue said Wednesday it has collected $828 million, or 3 percent, above expectations through 10 months of the fiscal year. It has collected a total of $29.2 billion through 10 months, a bump of 7 percent in tax revenue over this point last year.

Much of the extra cash, however, could be absorbed by unbudgeted costs in the current fiscal year.

In February, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $34.1 billion spending plan for the fiscal year beginning this July 1. Including nearly $500 million for the current fiscal year, Wolf is asking lawmakers for $1.9 billion in new spending, or nearly 6 percent of this year’s enacted budget of $32.7 billion.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Lancaster County doctor already charged with sexually assaulting a man during an office visit faces new allegations he sexually assaulted four other patients, including a student. Online court records show that 55-year-old Dr. William Vollmar was arraigned Wednesday on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and other offenses. He was released on bond.

Vollmar, of the Lancaster County town of Willow Street, worked under contract for several school districts in the area. The Pennsylvania attorney general has been investigating misconduct allegations against him.

Vollmar was charged last month with touching the penis of a man during a sports massage.

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a coroner has been called to the scene of a small plane crash in central Pennsylvania. Emergency crews in Centre County were called to the Sandy Ridge area of Rush Township on Wednesday afternoon. State police said crews spent time searching for the crash site amid heavy fog before finding the crash site. Dispatchers said the single-engine plane was later found and the coroner was called to the scene. There was no immediate confirmation of any deaths or injuries.

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (AP) — The only two fraternities at Swarthmore College have decided to disband amid outrage over documents containing derogatory comments about women and the LGBTQ community and jokes about sexual assault. The decisions to disband Delta Upsilon and Phi Psi at the private liberal arts college in suburban Philadelphia were announced in social media postings the fraternities made late Tuesday night.

Dozens of student protesters at Swarthmore had occupied the on-campus Phi Psi house during a four-day sit-in, calling for both fraternities to be shut down and the buildings put to other uses. Swarthmore had suspended fraternity activity while it investigated. Its lone sorority wasn’t affected. Earlier this month, two campus publications, The Phoenix and Voices, released internal Phi Psi documents from 2012 to 2016 that they say were anonymously leaked.

Features

GENEVA (AP) — The sports world’s highest court ruled Wednesday that Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and other female runners like her with unusually high testosterone must take medication to reduce their levels of the male sex hormone if they want to compete in certain events — a landmark decision with far-reaching ramifications for other women’s sports.

In a 2-1 ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld proposed rules issued by track’s governing body, the IAAF, saying that they are discriminatory but that “such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means” of “preserving the integrity of female athletics.” The IAAF argued that high, naturally occurring levels of testosterone in athletes like Semenya with “intersex” characteristics that don’t conform to standard definitions of male and female give them an unfair competitive advantage, and it decreed a maximum level for females.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame is ready to honor a new group of games. The class of 2019 will be revealed this morning at The Strong museum in Rochester, New York. The 12 finalists were announced in March — and included “Candy Crush,” ”Centipede,” ”Colossal Cave Adventure,” ”Dance Dance Revolution,” ”Half-Life,” ”Microsoft Solitaire,” ”Mortal Kombat,” ”Myst,” ”NBA 2K,” ”Sid Meier’s Civilization,” ”Super Mario Kart” and “Super Smash Bros. Melee.” Today’s selections will become the fifth class of titles inducted since the World Video Game Hall was established in 2015.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawmakers in Texas are considering a bill that would make it clear that licensed permit holders’ have a right to carry handguns in places of worship. The effort comes as places of worship around the world face targeted attacks by extremists. A shooting at a California synagogue on Saturday left one worshipper dead and three injured.

The bill follows an opinion by state Attorney General Ken Paxton that said licensed handgun holders can legally carry in places of worship in Texas. Paxton said places of worship must give oral or written notice prohibiting weapons on their property to restrict that. Sponsor Republican Sen. Donna Campbell says her bill will amend Texas law to make clear places of worship must follow the same rules as other private property if they want to restrict firearms.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Jenny is a celebrity in Frankfurt, Germany. But she doesn’t sing, dance, act or tell jokes. Jenny is 22-year-old Arabian mare that is well known about town — because he spends much of her time strolling about the town. She goes for a 12-mile jaunt each day — as she’s done for the past 14 years.

She ambles along Frankfurt’s cobblestone streets and pedestrian paths on her way to the Main river, where she dines on the vegetation growing there. To fend off the occasion call from concerned newcomers, the horse’s owner hung a note around her neck that reads, “My name is Jenny, I didn’t run away, I’m just going for a walk.”

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mother’s Day isn’t for a couple weeks, but rap star Drake honored his mom early at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. He picked up the award for top artist, beating Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott in Las Vegas last night. His 12 wins on the night puts him at 27 for his career, nudging him past Taylor Swift who has 23.

After his top artist win, Drake looked up as he held the trophy, saying: “I just want to thank my mom for her relentless effort in my life.” The Canadian-based rapper thanked his mom for taking him to everything from basketball, to hockey to piano lessons. He added, “No matter how long it took me to figure out what I wanted to do, you were always there to give me a ride, and now we’re on one hell of ride.”

PA Sports, Scores, & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh, Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3. Phillies ace Aaron Nola allowed one run and seven hits, striking out six in 5 2/3 innings to help the Phillies earn a split of their two-game interleague series. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Bryan Reynolds kept up his impressive start, hitting a three-run double as the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a two-game sweep in Texas by topping the Rangers 7-5. A day after his first career home run put the Pirates ahead in the 11th inning of a 6-4 win that ended an eight-game losing streak, Reynolds extended his career-opening hitting streak to nine games.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 7 Texas 5

Final Arizona 3 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Chi Cubs 11 Seattle 0

Final Philadelphia 7 Detroit 3

Final Miami 4 Cleveland 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 7 Oakland 3

Final Kansas City 3 Tampa Bay 2

Final Baltimore 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Kansas City 8 Tampa Bay 2

Final Minnesota 6 Houston 2

Final Chi White Sox 7 Baltimore 6

Final L-A Angels 6 Toronto 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 Washington 1

Final Cincinnati 1 N-Y Mets 0

Final Atlanta 5 San Diego 1

Final Colorado 11 Milwaukee 4

Final San Francisco 2 L-A Dodgers 1

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Portland 97 Denver 90

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Carolina 5 N-Y Islanders 2

Final Dallas 4 St. Louis 2

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Philadelphia 2 FC Cincinnati 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Minnesota 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at N-Y Mets 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington 4:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Toronto at Philadelphia 8:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Boston at Columbus 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado 10:00 p.m.

