Mike Muscala jersey retired, Bucknell tops American U. 

LEWISBURG – Bucknell’s men’s basketball team fought off American University’s rally late to win 72-68, on the day a former Bison has his jersey retired. Kahliel Spear paced the Bison with a career-high 20 points and Sa’eed Nelson added a season-high 28 points for the Eagles.

The team honored former player Mike Muscala, a former two-time Patriot League Player of the Year, by retiring his #31 jersey. He currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Muscala is the only Bison ever to play in an NBA game.