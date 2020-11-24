Mifflinburg Transitions to Remote Online Learning for Grades 6-12

MIFFLINBURG – The Mifflinburg Area School District announced Tuesday that it will transition to remote learning for grades 6 through 12 beginning December 1 through December 9. That impacts the middle and high schools, but Superintendent Dan Lichtel says the elementary and intermediate schools are expected to continue operating as they have been.

In an email to parents, Lichtel says the district received notice of 3 unrelated positive COVID-19 cases of individuals working with students. He says positive cases included a bus driver, a support staff member, and a staff member in the high school. Lichtel says everyone who meets the Department of Health criteria for exposure has been contacted and informed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Contact tracing revealed that a number of other staff members will need to self-isolate creating a significant reduction in staff available to continue in-person learning at the middle and high school at this time.

Lichtel says the district plans to continue some activities at the schools during this period of remote learning, starting Wednesday, December 2. Additional information and communications from the district is forthcoming.