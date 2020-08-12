Mifflinburg school district now delaying start of school to September 8

MIFFLINBURG – News from Mifflinburg Area School District today…it was prepared to start on time while considering options, but Mifflinburg will now push back the start of the school year. Superintendent Dan Lichtel says the board voted to delay the start of school from next Thursday to September 8.

This comes after the state Department of Health released new guidance Monday for reopening schools, which put Union County in the highest category at ‘substantial.’ Mifflinburg’s original reopening plan was to provide in-person instruction five days per week, while adhering to CDC precautions.

The Lewisburg Area School District has a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, and the district has already said delaying the start of school ‘would not be out of the question.’