Mifflinburg police chief hired as Mahoning Twp police chief

WKOK Staff | August 13, 2019 |

DANVILLE – In Montour County, Mahoning Township has a new police chief…its Mifflinburg’s former police chief. The Daily Item reports township supervisors voted unanimously to hire Fred Dyroff III as its new police chief. The Daily Item says Dyroff will have a salary of $87,000 a year and no benefits to replace Chief Sean McGinley.

 

McGinley is resigning August 24 to become Geisinger’s senior director for security operations. His last week will overlap with Dyroff’s first. Dyroff previously was the commander of the Selinsgrove and Milton state police barracks.

