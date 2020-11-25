Mifflinburg now moving K-5 to remote instruction next week

MIFFLINBURG – Now the rest of the Mifflinburg Area School District will switch to remote learning next week after three more positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Superintendent Daniel Lichtel announced Wednesday the three cases are two bus drivers and an elementary school staff member. Lichtel says contact tracing has impacted the district’s ability to maintain adequate staff availability for both the elementary and intermediate levels for the immediate period after the Thanksgiving break.

Therefore, all students grades K-5 will now be all remote from next Tuesday, December 1 through December 9. Lichtel says activites during that time will continue starting next Wednesday.

Tuesday, the district announced remote learning during this time frame for grades 6-12.