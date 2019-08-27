Mifflinburg Native Sues Penn State: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 8/27/19

UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) – A former Penn State team doctor is suing the school, football coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour, claiming he was ousted after complaining to school officials about being pressured to clear players to return from injuries. The lawsuit filed Friday by Dr. Scott Lynch in Dauphin County was first reported by Penn Live . Lynch was removed from his position as director of athletic medicine in March and replaced by Dr. Wayne Sebastianelli, who had previously held the position until 2013.

Lynch is seeking $50,000 in damages.

Penn State Health and the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, where Lynch is still employed, also are named as defendants. In the lawsuit, Lynch claims Franklin attempted to interfere with the doctor’s authority on “multiple and repeated occasions.” Lynch said he reported Franklin’s “wrongdoing” to Barbour and associate athletic director Charmelle Green, who is also named as a defendant. Lynch claims in the lawsuit that on or about Jan. 24, Barbour and Green communicated to Dr. Kevin Black of Penn State Health that Lynch be relieved of his assignment of football team orthopedic physician and director of athletic medicine.

Requests for comment from Franklin and Barbour were directed to Penn State Health. In a statement, Penn State Health said the transition was made with the “best interests of student-athletes in mind…” “While we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives, we remain grateful to him for his five years as director of athletic medicine for Intercollegiate Athletics and for his continued association with Penn State Health,” the statement said. Lynch claims Penn State violated whistleblower laws by removing him and Big Ten Conference and NCAA rules by Franklin infringing on the autonomy of the medical staff. Dr. Lynch is a Mifflinburg native.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A judge has imposed a six- to 22-year sentence in a drive-by shooting that preceded the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager fleeing a Pennsylvania traffic stop last year. Zaijuan Hester, 18, was sentenced Monday on earlier guilty pleas to aggravated assault and firearms crimes in the June 2018 shooting in North Braddock. Minutes after that shooting, which wounded two people, police stopped a car matching the suspect vehicle. Hester and 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. fled, and Rose was shot and killed by a police officer. Jurors in March acquitted East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, of homicide in Rose’s death.

Hester apologized to Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani during the hearing, saying that “over the course of my young life, I made some mistakes,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. “I am deeply sorry for my actions — because my actions cost my friend his life,” he said. “I haven’t been the same since.”

Tears streamed down his face as the judge imposed sentence, calling his risk to the community “substantial,” noting two juvenile adjudications for gun possession. “This all started because you went back to the gun life,” the judge said. Hester told the court that once he is released, he would like to speak to high school students to try to deter them from following his path, the Post-Gazette reported.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Federal prosecutors want a man accused of killing 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue to face a death sentence. The U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh filed a notice of intent Monday to seek the death penalty against 46-year-old Robert Bowers in last year’s attack. The government filing says justification for a death sentence includes allegations of substantial planning and premeditation, the vulnerability and number of victims, and a motivation of religious hostility.

Bowers is accused of using an AR-15 rifle and other weapons to target worshippers inside the Tree of Life synagogue in October. Police say he expressed hatred of Jews during and after what was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. He has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. His lawyers didn’t return messages seeking comment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A county prosecutor won’t charge a state lawmaker who resigned amid an investigation into an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said Monday that a grand jury recommended no charges against former Rep. Brian Ellis. The announcement comes seven months after House Republicans stripped Ellis of his committee chairmanship.

At the time, the GOP also recommended he resign over an allegation that he had sex with a woman who had resisted his advances before she blacked out. Ellis, of Butler County, resigned in March but has denied the allegation. The woman’s lawyer has said her client believes she was drugged while she was out having a drink with a friend and has no memory of the ensuing 12 hours, before she awoke naked in Ellis’ bed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nineteen states, including Pennsylvania, are suing over the Trump administration’s effort to alter a federal agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday the rule change puts children at risk. He’s leading the lawsuit alongside Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

A decades-old agreement known as the Flores settlement says immigrant children must be kept in the least restrictive setting and generally shouldn’t spend more than 20 days in detention. The Trump administration says it plans its own set of regulations that would allow longer detention of immigrant families. A judge must OK the proposed changes in order to end the Flores agreement. California also seeks to halt a Trump administration proposal that could deny green cards to immigrants using public benefits.

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study finds that Latino representation in film lags significantly behind the U.S. population and that the number of Latino characters in movies is virtually unchanged over the last decade. The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative on Monday released a report analyzing the 1,200 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2018.

It found that in that 12-year period, 4.5 percent of all speaking or named characters were Latino, and just 3 percent of leads or co-leads. Researchers found that the rate of representation has hovered between 3 percent to 6 percent over that time. In, 2018, there were Latino-speaking characters in 5 percent of the most popular films — the same rate as in 2008. That’s despite Latinos making up 18 percent of the U.S. population. The MPAA has said Latinos made up 24 percent of frequent moviegoers.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Murphy will be returning to a place that helped launch his career — “Saturday Night Live.” The comedian will be the host of the sketch comedy show on Dec. 21, marking the former cast member’s first hosting appearance since 1984. Murphy was a cast member from 1980 to 1984, starring in such landmark sketches as “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” and as Gumby, Buckwheat and Stevie Wonder.

He went on to star in numerous films, including “The Nutty Professor,” Bowfinger,” ”Beverly Hills Cop” and “Coming to America.” “Saturday Night Live,” celebrating its 45th season, returns Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish as the musical guest. Others planned to grace the show this season include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift, David Harbour, Camila Cabello and Kristen Stewart.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mary Poppins. Wakanda. Rapunzel. A hodge-podge of beloved characters and settings would hardly fit in the same sentence if not for the fact they’re all coming to Disney parks or cruise ships within the next few years. Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek announced the new attractions over the weekend at the company’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The first Mary Poppins attraction at a Disney park is headed to Epcot as part of the transformation of the Florida park. Appropriately, the Cherry Tree Lane neighborhood will be housed in the United Kingdom pavilion in World Showcase.

Other changes are afoot in Epcot’s World Showcase, the area around a lagoon that shows off pavilions from almost a dozen nations. Next year, the French pavilion is adding a new attraction based on the animated film “Ratatouille,” as well as a new French restaurant. The French pavilion also will host a sing-along with songs from the film, “Beauty and the Beast” starting next January. Both the Canada and China pavilions are getting new movies showcasing their countries, and Disney officials said a new nighttime extravaganza will offer various interpretations of classic Disney songs from people all over the world.

In other parts of Epcot, a “Guardians of the Galaxy” ride is planned, as well as a new restaurant at the Mission: Space pavilion. Elsewhere in Disney’s “park-dom,” ”Avenger Campus” areas are planned for Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris, based on “The Avengers” movie franchise. Both campuses will have Spider-Man attractions. The California park will have an Avengers Headquarters which will become the entrance to a ride that features the Avengers on a mission in Wakanda, the fictional land from the film “Black Panther.”

Disney is bringing online three new cruise ships, including Disney Wish, upon which the image of Rapunzel will grace the stern when it starts sailing in 2021. Disney also is building a “Zootopia”-themed land at Shanghai Disney Resort. Details on the new attractions were made just days before the new “Star Wars” land is opening at Walt Disney World on Thursday. An identical land opened at Disneyland in California at the start of the summer.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Taylor Swift’s win for video of the year at last night’s MTV Video Music Awards gave her the chance to push for equal rights. Swift won for “You Need To Calm Down.” She says she made several points in that video, and the fact that the award was voted on by fans means “you want a world where we’re all treated equally under the law.” “You Need To Calm Down” also won the Video for Good award. Ariana Grande won artist of the year, but you might have missed that. She was not at the ceremony and the award was not presented on TV.

HONOLULU (AP) — A Spanish man claimed the title of the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean on a stand-up paddleboard when he arrived in Hawaii. Hawaii News Now reported Saturday that 42-year-old Antonio De La Rosa arrived at the Waikiki Yacht Club in Honolulu at 8 a.m. Saturday. The endurance athlete paddled away from San Francisco June 9 in his attempt for the record.

De La Rosa covered 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) of open ocean alone, using wind, currents and the power of his arms. His 24-foot (7.3-meter) vessel called Ocean Defender is a combination paddle board and small boat with a sleeping cabin, storage bins, desalination unit, and solar panels for powering electronics. De La Rosa estimated the journey would take 70 days, but completed the trip in 76 days.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — It’s safe to cross when the green Viking is walking, but stop when the red one is standing. That’s the message to pedestrians in Aarhus as it unveils new crossing signals to celebrate the history of Denmark’s second largest city. A city council member unveiled Monday the first of 17 traffic signals featuring Vikings holding axes and shields, but no horned helmets. There is no evidence that Viking helmets really did have horns. The lights will form a circle around downtown Aarhus, which was founded by the Vikings in the 8th century and became a bustling harbor city.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Rodriguez homered leading off the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Josh Bell hit a solo homer off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris to tie it at 5 in the ninth after Corey Dickerson hit a two-run shot off his former team in the eighth. But after stranding five runners in the ninth and 10th, the Phillies won it when Rodriguez connected off Michael Feliz for his fourth career walk-off homer.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Pirates again today at 6:30pm. Our normal programming (WKOK Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio) will continue on WKOK.com.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 19 Kansas City 4

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Seattle 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 3 Atlanta 1

Final Cincinnati 6 Miami 3

Final St. Louis 12 Milwaukee 2

Final Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 5 (11 Innings)

Final San Diego 4 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Arizona 6 San Francisco 4

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved