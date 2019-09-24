Mifflinburg man still missing in Luzerne County swimming hole

HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — A Mifflinburg man is still reported as missing after a swimming accident in Wapwallopen Creek in Luzerne County Saturday evening. Hazelton state police tell us 22-year-old Brenden Snyder still has not been found as of Tuesday morning.

Hazelton troopers say Snyder and a friend were at the so called ‘Powder Hole’ swimming hole, a well known area recreation spot which they say has several risky diving areas. Troopers say he attempted to jump from an abandoned railroad bridge into the water but did not resurface.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he jumped, and into the evening, there were extensive searches that also went into Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazelton troopers at 570-459-3890. Snyder is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Hodrick Realty Lewisburg office.