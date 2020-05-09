Mifflinburg man jailed after firing shotgun near a woman’s head

MIFFLINBURG – A Mifflinburg man is jailed in Union County after state police say he fired a shotgun, nearly missing a woman’s head. The incident took place Tuesday around 6 p.m.

State police say Christopher Lloyd was arguing with a woman at a home in Limestone Township when he got a shotgun from a gun cabinet and fired one round near the woman. After that, troopers say Lloyd left the home and fired a second round into the side of the trailer, while the woman was still inside. Lloyd faces multiple charges for the incident and was unable to post $20,000 bail.