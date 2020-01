LOWER AUGUSTA TWP – A Mifflinburg trucker received minor injuries in Monday’s noon-hour truck-rollover crash that closed Route 147 south of Sunbury.

Stonington state police tell us, 61-year-old Dean Wiand apparently fell asleep, hit an embankment and his tractor-trailer overturned.

Only minor injuries were reported and troopers say Wiand was not taken to the hospital. Route 147 re-opened around 3 p.m. Monday.