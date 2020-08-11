Mifflinburg ‘considering options’ following new reopening guidance

MIFFLINBURG – Mifflinburg Area School District is ready to go…they are prepared to start the new school year next week, and they too are weighing their options including a possibly delay.

Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Lichtel says a variety of scenarios have already been prepared and are being considered in light of Monday’s new guidance from the state Department of Health for reopening schools. Union County is the only county in the state in the ‘substantial’ category, meaning community spread of COVID-19 is common.

Lichtel says the district’s current reopening plan is to provide in-person instruction five days per week, while adhering to safety precautions published by the CDC. At this point, the district is still prepared to open next Thursday.

Earlier, we told you the Lewisburg Area School District says delaying its start of the school year ‘would not be out of the question.’

See Lichtel’s full comments below:

We are considering our options in light of the guidance we are receiving from the Department of Education. We acknowledge that each 7-day reporting period may change our status as a county, and we need at least one more week, if not two, to determine the likelihood of a sustainable trend. Knowing that this virus is expected to spike at different times, we have prepared for a variety of scenarios. We appreciate the offers of support from the Department of Education to assist us as we navigate this.