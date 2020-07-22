Mifflinburg Borough Council denies LGBTQ+ rally permit for event

MIFFLINBURG – An organized LGBTQ+ rally that was scheduled for Sunday in Mifflinburg was not given the approval to move forward by borough council. At Tuesday night’s Mifflinburg Borough Council meeting, organizers asked for permission to hold the rally in the borough.

Mayor David Cooney says he and Chief of Police, Jeffrey Hackenburg, met with organizers earlier in the week. He says, due to safety concerns, he told them he wasn’t going to approve a permit for the event to be held at Fourth and Chestnut streets.

Anne Coyne, of Selinsgrove, is one of the organizers that addressed council and says they spoke with PennDOT and were told they didn’t need a permit unless they planned to shut down the road, “Although we understand there are safety concerns, this sends a message to the LGBTQIA+ community that they are not welcome in Mifflinburg.”

As an alternate location, organizers requested pre-approval from council to rent space in Mifflinburg’s Community Park for the rally, described as one to “be loud and proud” and “put love on display that is more powerful than hatred.” A motion to deny the event died without a second; however, without a motion passed in favor of event approval, the rally cannot take place. Some on council expressed a desire to further discuss the event at their August meeting, should another application be submitted.

Several members of council expressed concerns of COVID-19 mandates, in particular the cap of 250 people for outdoor events. As of Tuesday night, the Facebook event showed over 1,000 people who were interested in attending, but only 190 who said they were going.

The “Mifflinburg Pride Event” was co-sponsored by The I Am Alliance, Green New Deal Lewisburg, the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society, Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate, and If Not Us, Then Who.