Mifflinburg Borough closing offices, but keeping parks open

MIFFLINBURG – Mifflinburg Borough is closing its offices to the public and is taking other precautions for COVID-19, but it will keep its parks open.

Mayor David Cooney addressed these matters on WKOK’s On The Mark, “Our borough office will be closed to public access for two weeks and will reopen April 1. However, the borough staff will be accessible by phone or email during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.”

In addition, Cooney says the borough recycling has been postponed until April 18. Mifflinburg Borough Police are also handling all non-emergency responses via telephone.

He noted, some borough residents have shown concern that their parks are open, as it’s become a gathering place for children and others during the statewide shutdown.

Cooney says keeping parks closed would be easier said than done, “We thought some of that should be on the parents. It’s time for a parent to ask children to rethink meeting to play basketball with 35 other kids. This is a time when we are supposed to be practicing social distancing. Plus, a lot of our park areas are not lockable.”

Cooney is also urging residents to follow normal guidelines of hand washing, and social distancing, and to also follow CDC guidelines. Hear more from him on the WKOK Podcast page.