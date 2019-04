MIFFLINVILLE – A PennDOT road contractor will continue work next week on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County. Work will begin from Market Street to Smith Hollow Road, including structure repairs, paving widened shoulders, and installing news drainage pipes and inlet boxes.

This work is part of a 3.2 mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. There will be lane restriction under daylight flagging. Delays are expected.