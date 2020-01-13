Middleburg man sentenced after fatal Sunbury fight

SUNBURY – A Middleburg man who admitted to fatally punching a man in a Sunbury fight last spring has been sentenced to state prison. The Daily Item reports 36-year-old Jay Boyer Jr. was sentenced Monday to 4 ½ to 9 years by Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones.

The incident occurred April 28 just after 4 a.m. along South Third Street, when Boyer got into a fight with Brian Cox of Sunbury. According to court papers, the two men were seen inside a social club, then moved outside. Video then showed Boyer striking Cox in the face and head, and Boyer was later found unresponsive on the ground. Cox died from his injuries May 9.

According to The Daily Item, Jones said in court Monday Boyer Jr.’s actions were ‘needless, absolutely needless.’ Boyer said he is ‘haunted’ by the events and wished he could take Cox’s place.