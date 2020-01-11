Middleburg man jailed on assault charges

MIDDLEBURG – A Middleburg man is accused of throwing a knife at two women in a bar, injuring one of them. The Daily Item reports 34-year-old Joshua Castle was arguing with a group of women at a bar and restaurant in the borough early Thursday when he began threatening them.

Middleburg police say Castle went into the kitchen and grabbed a 12-inch knife and threw it, striking two women. One woman was injured in the incident.

The Daily Item reports Castle was caught by police running on Main Street. He was arraigned on charges of aggravated and simple assault, weapons possession and other counts. Castle was sent to Snyder County Prison on $25,000 bail.