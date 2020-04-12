Middleburg man facing violation of stay at home order

SHAMOKIN DAM – Police in Shamokin Dam say a Middleburg man is facing a violation of the Governor’s “Stay at Home Order” and other charges for operating a vehicle with careless disregard to the safety of other drivers.

Police say they received a call that 39-year old, Anthony Dunka, was driving erratically “all over the road” and was closely following other vehicles on Routes 11/15 near Baldwin Boulevard in Shamokin Dam. It happened Wednesday around 2:45 p.m.

Police conducted a traffic stop and found that Dunka was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. Police determined that Dunka was not an essential worker and did not have a legitimate reason to be on the roadways. Several charges were filed.