Middleburg man facing charges of assault and resisting arrest

SELINSGROVE – A Middleburg man is in jail after police say he resisted arrest and kicked a State Police officer. State Police in Selinsgrove say they responded to a call for a dispute at a home along Paxtonville Road in Snyder County’s Franklin Township around 10:45 p.m. Friday evening.

That’s when police say 34-year old Michael Powell resisted arrest and kicked a trooper. He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge John Reed for charges of assault and resisting arrest. Powell was sent to Snyder County Prison on $75,000 bail.