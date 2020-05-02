Middleburg man charged with PFA violation

SELINSGROVE – A 25-year old Middleburg man is facing misdemeanor charges after police were called for a PFA violation. State Police in Selinsgrove say Nathan Swartz of Middleburg entered the victim’s place of employment and made threats concerning the victim. It happened last week in Snyder County’s Franklin Township.

Police say this was a direct violation of a PFA Order and Swartz was taken into custody. He was arrainged in front of Magisterial District Judge Lori Hackenburg on misdemeanor charges. A monetary bail was set and Swartz was able to post bail after his hearing.