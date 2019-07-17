Middleburg man accused of thirty two sex crimes against minor 

MAZEPPA – A Middleburg man is jailed on 32 criminal counts…he’s accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy and soliciting nude images of the boy. The Daily Item reports 27-year-old Ryan Koppenhaver allegedly sexually assaulted the boy on several occasions in October in Buffalo Township, Union County. The juvenile was 14 years-old at the time.

According to The Daily Item, arrest papers say Koppenhaver met the boy and began an online friendship through Facebook Messenger. Koppenhaver then allegedly solicited and received nude images from the boy, which were then shared. He also met the teen in person, allegedly abusing the teen inside his vehicle.

Koppenhaver faces two felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor, one felony count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and other charges.