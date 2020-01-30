Middleburg Elem. in top 10 of stock market challenge

MIDDLEBURG – A Valley elementary school played the Wall Street game well and is receiving statewide recognition.

In a release, the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy announced Middleburg Elementary School ranked in the top 10 of its Stock Market Challenge. The winning student was Middleburg fifth grader Gabe Romig. They say he worked under the guidance of teacher, Ms. Missy Brauer-Stuck.

Teams of students each managed a hypothetical investment of $100,000 in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. They also made buying and trading decisions based on the stock market. The students whose investments made the most money won.

Brauer-Stuck says her class plans to sign up for the next contest in the spring, and other fifth grade classes want to join in. The game and competition locally is sponsored by Northumberland National Bank.