Midd-West Super ‘pondering’ prom and graduation options

Midd-West Super: ‘Creative’ graduation ceremony ideas being planned, prom cancelled for now

MIDDLEBURG – The Midd-West School District is breaking out some out-of-the-box thinking for this year’s graduation ceremony, but holding this year’s prom remains doubtful. Superintendent Rick Musselman says planning is underway on some ‘creative’ graduation ceremony ideas and those will be announced once they’re finalized.

But Musselman says Midd-West’s prom this year has been cancelled, but the district can possibly reschedule something in the summer. He says that will depend on what happens with the pandemic and orders from government officials.

Musselman says the district will continue to send out information directly to families via its alert communication system and Sapphire Student Management program.