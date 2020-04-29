Midd-West seniors deciding between three options for graduation

MIDDLEBURG – About 155 Seniors at Midd-West High School are deciding between three options for graduation and a decision should be made by the end of the week. Principal Thor Edmiston says the first option is for seniors to pick up diplomas in a drive-thru style activity at the high school May 29, which was the school’s original graduation date. That would be followed by an evening ceremony at the West Snyder Elementary School property, in order to fit more cars, and would be conducted virtually and by local radio frequency on site.

The second option is wait until later in the summer, build a stage at the West Snyder property to hand out diplomas then, and conduct the ceremony by radio frequency and virtually with everyone in cars. The third option would be to wait until the fall to try and hold a regular celebration.

Edmiston says he’s unsure how the seniors’ vote will be determined at this point. Meantime, he says the school will be handing out caps and gowns during its meal distribution next week.