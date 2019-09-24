Midd-West school board okays $ 6 million sports stadium project

BEAVER SPRINGS – The Midd-West school board voted unanimously Monday night to approve $ 6 million stadium project, the new stadium be built adjacent to the current stadium in Middleburg.

Jay Darkey of APD Architects has been working the school administrators on plans for the new stadium and says original plans were for a 2,000-seat stadium, but some board members were concerned that more seating would be needed. Darkey said it wouldn’t be a problem to alter the plans during the design phase, “On the bleacher side of things, it is fairly easy to do. As an alternate, say on the visitor’s side of the stadium, there could be a thousand seat bleacher area and a 2,000 seat bleacher area on the home side for the new stadium.”

The project will also feature a field house, four locker rooms, two concession stands, a covered pavilion with seating, a training room, weight room, press box and plenty of storage. The plan is to have a main concourse between the two stadiums, where fans will enter and walk to either stadium. The project also includes new lighting and 350 parking spaces.

The new stadium will be used by the football team, along with lacrosse and field hockey teams. The nascent football team will be part of the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference in 2020, so they expect a much larger crowd attending their games, since they will be playing local teams.

Darkey says they hope to present a better cost estimate in November for the board to finalize approval of the project. The district currently has $5.5-million in capital reserve for building improvements. After design approval, the project would go out to bid in February or March, with construction beginning in April 2020.