Midd-West school board appoints new member

MIDDLEBURG – A mother in the Midd-West School District has been appointed to take over for a late member of the district’s school board. Midd-West Board President Victor Abate tells WKOK Stephanie Bowersox was appointed to the board during a meeting this week by a 6-1 vote. Abate says Bowersox will serve the remaining two and a half years of late school board member Ronald Hoffman’s term. Abate says Bowersox was one of three candidates up for the position, the other two were Ann Kindig and Kenneth Roadcap.

Abate says the board found Bowersox was chosen because of her regular attendance of school board meetings since the beginning of May. He says Bowersox is also very educational based and his heavily involved in her two children’s education in the district, especially in the arts. Abate says Bowersox has also liked the way the board has addressed school security and mental health issues and wants to continue helping the district with those items.