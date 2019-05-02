Midd-West preliminary budget likely to include tax increase

MIDDLEBURG – A possible tax increase for property owners in the Midd-West School District as the district addresses school security and mental health costs. Discussions on the district’s preliminary budget continued at Wednesday night’s school board meeting.

Taxes may be raised by 1.6 mils to cover the implementation of a district police force, and the hiring of a SAP (Student Assistance Program) liaison. Joseph Stroup, Director of Curriculum and Instruction on the hiring of a SAP liaison, ‘”That person would run our SAP teams, which the basic function is to go out any connect our students and our families with outside resources such as counseling for drug and alcohol or mental health services.”

Increased wages for support staff and the hiring of a special education teacher are also included in this year’s preliminary budget. District Business Manager Amy Simmons says the mill increase will not go to the planned renovation of a stadium, “None of it has anything to do with our building project for the stadium. Those funds we have allocated in the general fund balance. A lot of that money came from subsidy reimbursements from previous PlanCon. We’re also expecting more coming in.”

The board plans to vote upon the preliminary budget on May 13.