Midd-West postpones commencement due to forecasted storms

MIDDLEBURG – Midd-West High School’s revised commencement ceremony Friday will have to wait another week thanks to stormy weather in the forecast. Midd-West Principal Thor Edmiston says the graduation is postponed until next Friday (6/5/20) due to forecasted damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

He says the ceremony will start at 7:45 p.m. next Friday on the West Snyder Elementary School grounds. students will be allowed to walk across the stage there when their name is called…they will be masked and socially distanced. A video presentation will take place afterwards at dusk.

However, tonight’s diploma and yearbook distribution is still on from 5-7:30 p.m. at the high school bus loop.